Saints announce 2023 Training Camp schedule, here is how you can attend

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are back in it again as the Black and Gold announce the 2023 Training Camp schedule.

Training Camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., starting with the 9:00 a.m. practice Friday, July 28.

The public will be able to attend certain Saints practice camps as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend.”

Saints fans are invited to watch the Saints practice on Saturday, July 29. It will be open to the general public and feature several interactive and entertainment events for Saints fans.

All bleacher seating at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will be covered with shade and mist machines to keep fans cool in the heat.

The open practices will be free to the public.

Fans can reserve tickets for open practices by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.

Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets Monday, July 17, season ticket waiting list members may register Tuesday, July 18 and the general public can register Wednesday, July 19.