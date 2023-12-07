x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Saints announce 2023 Training Camp schedule, here is how you can attend

Training Camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., starting with the 9:00 a.m. practice Friday, July 28.
Credit: AP
FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after a reception during the NFL football team's training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Thomas practiced on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, for the first time since Aug. 18, after working his way back from a hamstring injury. Thomas set a single-season record in 2019 with 149 receptions but missed all of last season because of complications from an ankle injury that also sidelined him for much of the 2020 season. His goal, he said, is to play in the Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Week 1 game at Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are back in it again as the Black and Gold announce the 2023 Training Camp schedule.

Training Camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., starting with the 9:00 a.m. practice Friday, July 28.

The public will be able to attend certain Saints practice camps as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend.”

Saints fans are invited to watch the Saints practice on Saturday, July 29. It will be open to the general public and feature several interactive and entertainment events for Saints fans.

All bleacher seating at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will be covered with shade and mist machines to keep fans cool in the heat.

The open practices will be free to the public.

Fans can reserve tickets for open practices by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.

Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets Monday, July 17, season ticket waiting list members may register Tuesday, July 18 and the general public can register Wednesday, July 19.

Tickets will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. each day. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Saints Season Ticket Holder Wait List for early access by visiting https://www.neworleanssaints.com/tickets/waitlist.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Can Tennessee Titans' Harold Landry Get Back to Form, Key & Weaver's Role and Lack of Edge Depth

Before You Leave, Check This Out