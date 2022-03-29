Saints sign Andy Dalton, reports

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are signing quarterback Andy Dalton, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter tweeted that Dalton agreed to a one-year deal worth up to six million dollars. The 11-year veteran played for the Bears last season and appeared in 8 games, starting six of those.
In his one season in Chicago, the Red Rifle completed 63.1 percent of his passes and threw eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The 34-year-old will likely serve as the backup to Jameis Winston. Dalton could potentially open up the season as the starter if something goes wrong with Winston's rehab.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.