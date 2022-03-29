x
Saints sign Andy Dalton, reports

The 11-year veteran played for the Bears last season and appeared in 8 games, starting six of those.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are signing quarterback Andy Dalton, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted that Dalton agreed to a one-year deal worth up to six million dollars. The 11-year veteran played for the Bears last season and appeared in 8 games, starting six of those.

In his one season in Chicago, the Red Rifle completed 63.1 percent of his passes and threw eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. 

The 34-year-old will likely serve as the backup to Jameis Winston. Dalton could potentially open up the season as the starter if something goes wrong with Winston's rehab. 

   

