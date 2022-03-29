Saints sign Andy Dalton, reports

The 11-year veteran played for the Bears last season and appeared in 8 games, starting six of those.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are signing quarterback Andy Dalton, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted that Dalton agreed to a one-year deal worth up to six million dollars. The 11-year veteran played for the Bears last season and appeared in 8 games, starting six of those.

In his one season in Chicago, the Red Rifle completed 63.1 percent of his passes and threw eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 34-year-old will likely serve as the backup to Jameis Winston. Dalton could potentially open up the season as the starter if something goes wrong with Winston's rehab.

Saints are signing former Bears’ QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022