WWL-TV's Ricardo LeCompte and Brooke Kirchhofer break down day 4 of New Orleans Saints training camp.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints opened their fourth day of training camp to a crowd of fans on Saturday.

Quarterback Jameis Winston struggled against the Saints defense in seven-on-seven drills as his first two throws were picked off.

However, Winston would wow the crowd with a 60-yard touchdown to Chris Olave during 11-on-11 drills.