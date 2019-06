Instead of running drills on the last day of OTAs, the Saints took the opportunity to honor American heroes on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Every year, the Saints take the final day of Organized Team Activities to spend time together on some sort of bonding trip rather than practicing. This year, they took a trip to the WWII museum to honor America's veterans.

Photos from the trip show Coach Sean Payton and several Saints players meeting with WWII veterans and touring the museum.

