x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Sanders, Wideman help Jackson St. rally, beat Southern 21-17

Jerodd Simms had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Jaguars.
Credit: nola.com

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Malachi Wideman to help Jackson State beat Southern to clinch a berth in the SWAC Championship Game and end a 9-game losing streak against the Jaguars. 

Jackson State — which clinched the East Division title, its first title since 2013 — closes the regular season at home against Alcorn State next Saturday and will host the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 4.  

Sanders was 24-of-31 passing for 260 yards with two interceptions — just his fourth and fifth of the season — and lost a fumble. Jerodd Simms had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Jaguars.

RELATED: Football returns for South Lafourche after Hurricane Ida

RELATED: Sports betting begins in Louisiana

In Other News

Game of the Week: Carver vs. Landry