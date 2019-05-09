NEW ORLEANS — After a successful showing earlier this year, the SEC Gymnastics Championships will return to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in 2021.

LSU, the back-to-back-to-back SEC Champions, captured its fourth league title on March 23 in front of a meet-record crowd of 10,050. Sarah Finnegan won four SEC titles and was selected as the SEC Gymnast of the Year. Breaux was selected as the SEC Coach of the Year after leading the squad to the program’s third-straight championship.

“I am so honored and thrilled that the coaches and Commissioner Greg Sankey chose to bring the SEC Championships back to New Orleans,” co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “The city of New Orleans put on a premier event for the student-athletes and our fans provided the best environment the championships have ever seen. We are thrilled to continue partnering with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation to bring championship-level gymnastics back to the city and the state of Louisiana.”

RELATED: Writer's take on LSU gymnastics billboard generates controversy

“New Orleans proved to be a successful location for the SEC Gymnastics Championship in 2019, and we are pleased we will return to the Smoothie King Center in 2021,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This event continues a long tradition of outstanding SEC competition in the City of New Orleans, which is widely known for hosting high-caliber championship events in all sports.”