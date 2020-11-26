Shaw vs. Curtis cancelled due to player testing positive for COVID

“We decided to cancel the game in hopes of protecting the integrity of the rest of the playoffs and not costing anybody else the opportunity to move forward."

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Another high school football match up has been canceled due to a "positive COVID situation".

According to The Advocate | Times Picayune, the game between Archbishop Shaw and John Curtis was cancelled after one of Shaws players tested positive for the coronavirus. The student was showing symptoms when the school prompted him to get tested.

“We decided to cancel the game in hopes of protecting the integrity of the rest of the playoffs and not costing anybody else the opportunity to move forward,” Connors said.

Shaw's Athletic director, Tom Alef called Curtis' Athletic Director, Johnny Curtis to alert him of the situation.

“They made the decision in the best interest of the players and for the playoffs not to participate in the game Friday night,” Curtis said. “We appreciate his being honest with us.”

Unfortunately the game will be counted as a forfeit loss for Shaw meaning John Curtis will move on to State Quarterfinals against Scotlandville.

This is Shaws second time canceling due to covid. The school canceled two games in the beginning of the season, for a 14-day quarantine.

The game was suppose to take place Friday night at the Yenni Stadium.