NATCHITOCHES, La. — Chason Vigil threw for 344 yards and a touchdown, and Taron Jones scored twice on the ground and Southeastern Louisiana beat Northwestern State 44-27 on Saturday night.

Trailing 20-17 midway through the third quarter, Southeastern Louisiana (3-1, 2-0 Southland) blew the game open with three touchdowns in a seven-minute span.

Jones' five-yard TD run ended a six-play, 67-yard drive with 7:07 left in the third. Following a three-and-out, backup quarterback Cole Kelley threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Turner with 5:59 remaining in the quarter. Following another Northwestern State (0-5, 0-2) punt, Kendall Collins Jr., ran it in from 25 yards out to end an eight-play, 86-yard drive for a 37-20 lead just before the quarter ended.

Jones carried 18 times for 108 yards and Turner caught seven passes for 128 receiving yards.

Shelton Eppler completed 35 of 55 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns for the Demons. Quan Shorts had 11 receptions for 110 yards and two TDs and Akile Davis had 11 catches for 103.

---

---

