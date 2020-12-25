Spoelstra stays perfect on Christmas, Heat beat Pels 111-98

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra remained perfect on Christmas, and a record-tying show from Duncan Robinson helped him stay that way.
Robinson made seven 3-pointers — tying the most on Christmas ever — and scored 23 points, and the Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98 to start the NBA’s holiday quintuple header.
Spoelstra moved to 8-0 on Christmas as coach of the Heat. Goran Dragic scored 18 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo had 17.
Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram finished with 28.