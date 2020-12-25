x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Sports

Spoelstra stays perfect on Christmas, Heat beat Pels 111-98

Spoelstra moved to 8-0 on Christmas as coach of the Heat. Goran Dragic scored 18 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo had 17.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra remained perfect on Christmas, and a record-tying show from Duncan Robinson helped him stay that way. 

Robinson made seven 3-pointers — tying the most on Christmas ever — and scored 23 points, and the Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98 to start the NBA’s holiday quintuple header.

Spoelstra moved to 8-0 on Christmas as coach of the Heat. Goran Dragic scored 18 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo had 17.

Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram finished with 28.

Related Articles
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020