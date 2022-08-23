New Orleans Sports Foundation holding raffle with Saints, LSU tickets as prizes

A sports bidding group that bids on Super Bowls and Final Fours is holding this raffle to cover their administrative costs.

NEW ORLEANS — The most ridiculous raffle in the sports world is back. The New Orleans Sports Foundation is raffling off Saints season tickets and a lot more.

The Sports Foundation is a local group that bids on Super Bowls and Final Fours, and major sports events for the city.

This raffle is to help cover their administrative costs. Tickets are $100 each and they're selling 1,500 tickets max.

They call it the "premier season ticket raffle." One winner wins two Saints season tickets this season plus two Pelicans season tickets this season. That's 41 home games.

Plus, two season tickets to LSU football games...and you also get LSU baseball and basketball season tickets.

Also, two season tickets to Tulane football, baseball, and basketball.

Two season tickets to UNO baseball and basketball, two season tickets next spring to NOLA gold rugby, two Sugar Bowl tickets, two New Orleans Bowl tickets, and two VIP passes to all four days of the Zurich Classic.

One winner, one $100 ticket wins all that. If you're interested, their website is here.