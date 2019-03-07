Tony Robichaux, who consistently had Louisiana-Lafayette's baseball team among the top ones in the country, including a trip to the College World Series, passed away following a heart attack he suffered on June 23, according to the university. He was 57.

Among Robichaux's accomplishment was the World Series appearance in 2000, 12 college baseball regionals, 4 Super Regionals and 18 winning seasons.

"It is difficult to imagine this University, or this community, without coach Tony Robichaux," said a statement from Dr. Joseph Savoie, the president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

"For players and fans alike, he was Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball, a transformative, iconic figure who strengthened and nurtured the program for a quarter century."

Robichaux was known and respected around the national and state college baseball scene. LSU Coach Paul Mainieri, who waged several battles with the Cajuns during Robichaux's tenure, fondly remembered the coach.

“Tony and I shared a mutual respect that was reflected in the way our teams competed against one another over the years, and I will always cherish those matchups between the Cajuns and the Tigers," he said in a statement. "Tony lived a life of profound significance, and he will be missed by all of us.”