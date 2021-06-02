Superdome unable to stand as vaccination site due to ongoing renovations, sources said

"The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is currently not a viable site because of the renovation taking place and the Smoothie King Center is being used 3 to 4 nights a week."

NEW ORLEANS — In a letter addressed to President Biden, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said every team's stadium in the league will be made available for mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Goodell explained all 32 teams in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials, plan to make their stadiums available as they are committed to doing their part to make sure vaccinations are accessible in as many communities a possible.

This comes after President Biden made the decision to set up 100 distribution sites across the country in a month's time.

The Carolina Panthers Stadium was set up as a vaccination site last weekend, resulting in thousands receiving the covid vaccine.

"We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the country more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months," Goodell said.

In a comment made Friday, from the office of the New Orleans Saints, Communications Coordinator-ASM Global/LSED, Mike Hoss, gave reason for why the Mercedes Benz Superdome can not be used as a site for vaccination:

“While we are aware of the NFL commissioner's comments concerning the use of NFL stadiums as mass vaccination sites, we have not been contacted by the NFL or the New Orleans Saints about a specific request. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is currently not a viable site because of the renovation taking place and the Smoothie King Center is being used 3 to 4 nights a week when the Pelicans are home. We are still exploring ways to help out the community as best we can.”

According to the Mercedes Benz Superdome website, renovations should be done sometime in 2024.