'This is madness': Texas college baseball player tackled by pitcher, as he was running bases after hitting home run

"I've never seen a pitcher attack a defenseless runner," Kel Bordwine said. He runs the Twitter account Texas College Baseball and posted the now viral video.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEATHERFORD, Texas — More than two million people have now viewed the video of an attack on a college baseball player from one of his opponents.

It happened Wednesday afternoon during a double-header, as the Weatherford College Coyotes were ahead in their first game against the North Central Texas College Lions.

The tables turned in the 6th inning of their 7th inning match up when Lions batter Josh Phillips took the plate. The baseball ended up way past left center field, as captured by one of the announcers at the game.

"It's over the fence, it's a two-run home run to give the Lions the lead," the announcer said.

But before the batter could finish rounding the bases, suddenly, you see Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward leave the mound to launch an attack.

"This is madness," is how Kel Bordwine described the video.

Bordwine knows baseball and all the trash talk that comes along with it, because he himself is a former college baseball pitcher. Bordwine runs the Twitter account Texas College Baseball. After he posted the video of the attack on his page, it went viral within hours.

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford,



Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he’s rounding the bases...



Only in Texas folks pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

Bordwine knew right away the non-sportsmanship conduct would cost the player and the team.

"I've never seen a pitcher attack a defenseless runner," Bordwine said. "When I saw this, I was like, there's no way these guys are sacrificing their season. But futures and the sport as well. This is not going to bode well with whoever sees it."

In a statement from Weatherford College baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot he said, "We are shocked and disappointed."

Coach Lightfoot also explained they are embarrassed and apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. He also talked about the hard work the WC athletic department has put in the baseball program to make it one of the best.

For the safety of the teams, fans and sports staff, the umpires shutdown the game. The video will play a role in the investigation being conducted by the school itself and the Weather College Police Department. Officers have started collecting statements from the players and any other witnesses with information on the attack.