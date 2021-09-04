x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA to 38-26 win over No. 16 LSU

The Bruins are 2-0 for the first time since 2017 and could be ranked for the first time since 2015 when the AP Top 25 is released on Tuesday.
Credit: AP
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws a pass over UCLA linebacker Mitchell Agude (45) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PASADENA, Calif. — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet added 117 rushing yards and a score and UCLA upset No. 16 LSU 38-26 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

It is the first time in 13 years a Pac-12 team has defeated a ranked SEC squad. Coincidentally, UCLA was the last to do it, when it beat Tennessee in 2008.

The Bruins are 2-0 for the first time since 2017 and could be ranked for the first time since 2015 when the AP Top 25 is released on Tuesday.

RELATED: No. 2 Oklahoma holds on for 40-35 win over Tulane

RELATED: NFL preseason power rankings: Brady's Bucs top list, NFC West led by Rams