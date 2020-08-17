LSU kicks off season against Miss. State at home

The two teams last matched up back in October 2019 in Davis Wade Stadium, where LSU defeated Mississippi State 36-13.

NEW ORLEANS — The Fighting Tigers will return to Tiger Stadium this fall for their first game of the 2020 football season .

The SEC announced today that LSU will compete Saturday, Sept. 26, against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Kickoff time for the game has not yet been announced.

The remainder of the defending National Champs 2020 football schedule will be announced along with the rest of the conference, tonight.