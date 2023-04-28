Tulane's Tyjae Spears celebrates long journey to NFL

He had to ask the enthusiastic crowd for quiet so he could hear the Titans' representatives, but afterward the crowd lifted him on their shoulders.

PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula's Tyjae Spears had a big get together of family, friends and former teammates as he watched the second day of the NFL Draft.

While it took a little longer than he may have liked, the Tulane standout who helped propel the Green Wave to a conference championship and a Cotton Bowl win, he was more than excited when the announcement finally came.

"It was nerve-wracking," he said, but he promised the Titans would get everything he's got.

Spears also talked about what he said were some rough times growing up and how he hopes his journey from Ponchatoula to Tulane to the NFL could inspire others.

"If I can do it, you can do it," he said. "I didn't grow up in the best place. I didn't grow up in the worst place. I seen a lot of things I wasn't supposed to see, but I'm here now."

Spears was one of two Tulane players selected in the third round. His defensive teammate Dorian Williams was selected by the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to a stellar MVP performance in the Cotton Bowl win over USC, Spears wowed teams at the combine, but a troubling report that said he had knee issues, including no ACL in one of them, possibly led him to fall a bit.