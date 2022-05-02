Honey Badger coming home | Saints, Mathieu to finalize deal soon

Ian Rapoport says the deal should be finalized in the coming days.

NEW ORLEANS — Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to sign with the Saints, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the deal should be finalized in the coming days.The New Orleans native starred at St. Augustine High School and LSU.

He is just 29 years old and was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning team in 2020.

During his nine-year career, the Honey Badger has 26 career interceptions, six fumble recoveries, ten sacks, and three touchdowns.

The New Orleans Saints tried to balance quality and quantity while addressing pressing needs in the NFL draft. They wrapped up their first draft under new head coach Dennis Allen when they selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the fifth round and Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round Saturday.

That came after they kicked things off Thursday by moving up five spots in the first round to select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11.