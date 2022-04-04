Tyrann Mathieu to visits Saints, reports

NEW ORLEANS — Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu will visit the Saints facility on Tuesday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
The New Orleans native is just 29 years old and was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning team in 2020.
With Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement from professional football last week, the Saints have a hole at the safety position.
During his nine-year career, the Honey Badger has 26 career interceptions, six fumble recoveries, ten sacks, and three touchdowns.
Yesterday the Saints added a first round draft pick this year and gave up next year’s first-round pick in a large exchange of draft picks with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Trade Summary:
Saints Recieve
- Two first round picks this year – 16th and 19th overall
- Sixth round pick this year – 194 overall
Eagles Recieve
- First round pick 2022 – 18th overall
- Third round pick 2022 – 101 overall
- Seventh round pick 2022 – 237 overall
- First round pick 2023 – TBA
- Second round pick 2024 – TBA