Tyrann Mathieu to visits Saints, reports

NEW ORLEANS — Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu will visit the Saints facility on Tuesday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The New Orleans native is just 29 years old and was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning team in 2020. 

With Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement from professional football last week, the Saints have a hole at the safety position.

During his nine-year career, the Honey Badger has 26 career interceptions, six fumble recoveries, ten sacks, and three touchdowns.

Yesterday the Saints added a first round draft pick this year and gave up next year’s first-round pick in a large exchange of draft picks with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trade Summary:  

Saints Recieve

  • Two first round picks this year – 16th and 19th overall
  • Sixth round pick this year – 194 overall

Eagles Recieve

  • First round pick 2022 – 18th overall
  • Third round pick 2022 – 101 overall
  • Seventh round pick 2022 – 237 overall
  • First round pick 2023 – TBA
  • Second round pick 2024 – TBA

   

