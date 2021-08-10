Tyrion Davis-Price breaks LSU rushing record in win over Florida

Davis-Price rushed for 287 yards and three touchdowns

NEW ORLEANS — On a record-breaking day at Tiger Stadium LSU topped #20 Florida 49-42.

The Tigers have struggled to rush the ball all season long but they were able to put together their best rushing effort of the season against the Gators.

"It was fun. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed seeing Ty Davis-Price and the offensive line, the work that they've done and their coaches have done finally pay off for them," Ed Orgeron said.

Baton Rouge native Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU single-game record with 287 yards and scored three touchdowns.

"I just did my job, and they did (the offensive line) an amazing job," Davis- Price said.

It was the highest-scoring contest in the 68-game series between LSU and Florida. It was also the first time each team scored over 40 points.

LSU started slow on offense only converting one first down in their first three drives of the game. Florida would score the first touchdown of the game on a Dameon Pierce seven-yard touchdown run.

Jace Christmann missed his first extra point of the game and Florida led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Less than a minute into the second quarter Davis-Price gave LSU a 7-6 lead on an 18-yard run.

Despite missing several starters on defense including both starting cornerbacks the LSU defense made big plays at the right time all day.

"I just told the defense that we just got to play together," linebacker Damone Clark said.

Micah Bakersfield made the first one picking off Emory Jones and returning 54 yards to set up the LSU offense inside the Florida 30.

On the very next play, Max Johnson threw his first touchdown of the day to junior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins. It was Jenkin's first touchdown of the season.

LSU would get its second interception on Floridas next drive. This time Jay Ward picked off Anthony Richardson and returned it 26 yards to the Gators 21 yard line.

Johnson capitalized on the field position once again connected with Jenkins for a 5-yard pass to give LSU a 21-6 lead.

Everything was going right for LSU until the final seconds of the first half when Emory Jones found Justin Shorter open in the corner of the endzone on a 42-yard Hail Mary pass.

At halftime, LSU led 21-13.

Both teams went back and forth in the third quarter combining for 36 points.

Florida open the half with the ball but three plays in Emery Jones was picked off by Dwight McGlothern. McGlothern took it back 37 yards to increase LSU's lead to 28-13.

Richardson took over for Florida at quarterback for the rest of the game following Jones's interception.

Florida would score on their next four drives led by Richardson but LSU was able to at least keep the game tied.

"Offense had our backs the whole game. I tip my hat to Max, the offense, and the offensive coaches," Clark said.

At the end of the third quarter, the game was tied at 35.

Davis-Price scored twice in the second half, the first on a 40-yard run and the second from 25 yards out to give LSU a 42-35 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

Florida would tie the game one more time at 42-42 on another Richardson touchdown.

Behind some lengthy Davis-Price runs, LSU chipped almost six minutes of the clock on a 10 play 68-yard touchdown drive to take the lead. On fourth and goal from the one, Johnson found Jenkins wide open on a play-action pass to give LSU a 49-42 lead.

Florida had one more chance to tie it up but with under two minutes left in regulation, Damone Clark intercepted an Anthony Richardson pass.

"I really couldn't believe he threw the ball to me. It was my first interception. I just ran stride for stride with him and turned at the right minute and the ball fell right in my hands," Clark said.

Davis-Price would rush for two first downs to seal the game for LSU.

The Tigers will travel to Vaught-Hemingway stadium to play Ole Miss next Saturday.