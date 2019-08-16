Football players at the University of Louisiana are being encouraged to donate to the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation, a booster organization that funds the athletic department.

The donation is not mandatory, although this week coach Billy Napier said contributing a minimum $50 to become a member of the association was a team rule.

The athletic department later clarified Napier's comment in a statement to local media members. However, the story gained national attention Friday, and the statement was re-issued.

The university says members of the football program started an initiative "to demonstrate their appreciation to the RCAF .... when they are able to do so." The university says student-athletes would be encouraged to join the foundation.

Napier, a former Alabama assistant, is in his second season as coach at Louisiana.