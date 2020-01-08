UL-Lafayette football coach dies of heart attack at 31

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana-Lafayette offensive line coach D. J. Looney died of a heart attack following a team workout at Cajun Field Saturday, according to the university.
Looney was in his third year of coaching on the Ragin' Cajuns staff.
The university's athletic department is asking for thoughts and prayers for Looney's family.
According to the university web site, Looney played a key role in the development of Louisiana’s offense line that featured two NFL Draft picks in Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson. Hunt became the third-highest draft pick in team history when he was selected 39th overall by the Miami Dolphins, while Dotson, who was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus and a Second Team All-American by Sporting News, was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 135th pick.