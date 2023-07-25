UNO building $13M track and field complex

UNO says the new complex will have a nine-lane track, a regulation-sized soccer field, a fieldhouse, grandstands, and a press box.

NEW ORLEANS — Today the University of New Orleans announced they will build a $13 million on-campus track and field complex.

The new stadium is a part of state-funded capital projects that were approved last by the Louisiana Legislature and Governor John Bel Edwards.

"Although we still have some work to do to bring Privateer Track to life, the new facility will provide our teams with a phenomenal home base to train and compete," Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan said in the school's announcement.

UNO says the new complex will have a nine-lane track, a regulation-sized soccer field, a fieldhouse, grandstands, and a press box.

It will be located on the corner of Leon C. Simon Blvd. and Elysian Fields Ave., next to the Human Performance Center.

The school also announced that they have named Ben Hibbert as the interim head coach of the Track and Field/Cross Country programs for the 2023-2024 season. Last year Hibbert served as an assistant coach.

"Ben was the first and easiest choice for Kim Gallow [Associate Athletic Director, and Track & Field sport administrator] and I to select as our Interim Head Coach. He is a talented and driven leader who has helped our track and field program continue its ascent up the Southland Conference and NCAA Regional rankings. I look forward to watching and evaluating him this year," Duncan said.