METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will take questions from reporters Wednesday.

Payton spoke with the media hours before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is scheduled to give his "State of the League" address. It was Payton's first comments since his NFC Championship post-game press conference

It was the first home playoff loss for the Saints with Brees and Payton, who had been 6-0 at the Superdome since their pairing began in 2006.

It was another bitter end for the Saints, who lost the previous season in the divisional round on the "Minnesota Miracle" — the Vikings' long touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

