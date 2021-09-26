What they're saying nationally about the Saints after their win over the Patriots

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints took down the Patriots 28-13 in Foxborough behind a dominant performance from their defense. They picked off rookie Mac Jones three times and sacked him twice.
"I think we're starting to see that we're the strength of our team. And we're going to have to play big in order for our team to have success. And that is just the identity and the formula that seems to be working for us," Saints Malcolm Jenkins said.
