x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

What they're saying nationally about the Saints shutout win against the Bucs

Here are some of the top headlines from around the sports media outlets on the Internet.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints continued their regular dominance over the Buccaneers with a 9-0 shutout win at Raymond James Stadium. It's their seventh straight regular-season win over Tampa Bay.

Cam Jordan led the way on defense after missing last week's game while he was in COVID protocols. He put his stamp on the contest sacking Brady twice and adding 5 solo tackles.

"We hit him early, we hit him often. To get Tom Brady, he has one of the quickest releases in the game. To come in here to Tampa, this is the defending world champions and we knew everything we had to do would be on the defense." said Jordan.

Related Articles

In Other News

Saints shutout Bucs 9-0