What they're saying nationally about the Saints wild loss to the Falcons

The Saints and Falcons were a pretty boring game for three and a half quarters, but it quickly picked up.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints seemed dead to rights, then came back from 18 down to take the lead with 1:01 left only to see it vanish with a Matt Ryan to Cordarrelle Patterson pass that set up a game-winning field goal in a wild 27-25 loss.

The defeat left the Saints only 1-2 in the Caesars Superdome so far this year and dropped the record to 5-3. The team missed out on a chance to take the lead in the NFC South as Tampa was off this week and the Saints currently hold the tiebreaker between the two teams by virtue of the head-to-head victory a week ago.

The Saints have now fallen to three teams at or near the bottom of their divisions while beating two of the top teams in the entire NFL. Next week they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans, a team playing Sunday night against the Rams.