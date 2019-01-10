NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's world champion little league team is heading to the White House to meet President Donald Trump.

The Eastbank Little League All Stars announced their trip to Washington D.C. on Facebook, saying the team will be honored at the White House on Oct. 11.

"EASTBANK’S WORLD CHAMPS HEADING TO THE WHITE HOUSE TO MEET PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!" the post reads. "The Little League World Champions from Eastbank Little League will meet President Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, October 11th."

In August, Team Louisiana shutout Curacao 8-0 to win the state's first LLWS title. With Louisiana's victory, U.S. teams have won back-to-back Little League crowns for the first time since 2009, when a team from Chula Vista, California, capped off a streak of five straight championships for the United States.