NEW ORLEANS -- This weekend you can fish for free in Louisiana.

As anglers across the country celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week, most states offer free fishing days that fall throughout the summer.

In the Bayou State, it's usually the second Saturday and Sunday in June. This year that's June 9-10.

On these days you can fish on public bodies of water without a fishing license, which are required for residents and nonresidents 16 and older.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries requires a "basic" fishing license if you're fishing north of the designated "saltwater line" that runs across South Louisiana. The line divides fresh and saltwater areas of the state.

Fishing south of the "saltwater line" for saltwater species requires a saltwater license in addition to the basic.

The state has many bodies of water with both fresh and saltwater species. LDWF recommends getting both if you're fishing anywhere in South Louisiana and plan to catch any saltwater species rather than trying to figure out exactly where that line is.

Recreational fishermen also need licenses or permits for certain types of gear or activities, according LDWF.

So take advantage of Free Fishing Weekend. It's the perfect time to try out the hobby for the first time or the first time in a while.

Check out the Louisiana Bass Trail, which connects seven lakes at eight state parks. You can get a "bassport" from the Louisiana Office of Tourism and a stamp for each lake when you fish it.

