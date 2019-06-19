Zion Williamson, the expected number one pick in Thursday's NBA draft, said New Orleans seemed excited to have him during his recent visit to the city. The Pelicans have made it clear they will be using their first pick in the draft to scoop the Duke star.

"The city was just very welcoming," Williamson said, referring to his recent visit to the Big Easy. "Walking on the street, there were people high-fiving me."

Williamson is widely seen as the top pro prospect to enter any NBA draft since Anthony Davis in 2012, and the Pelicans — thanks to an unlikely NBA draft lottery victory last month — have the right to select him first overall on Thursday night.

While the Pelicans' leadership declined to formally announce who they would pick in the draft, coach Alvin Gentry said they were under "very little" pressure about their decision.

"I think we'll make the right decision," he said.

The Pelicans even posted a compilation of Williamson's Duke highlights on their official website.

Some national outlets circulated rumors that Williamson would return to Duke rather than join the Pelicans, but the charismatic player left no doubt about his aspirations at the Wednesday presser.

"I just want to be in the NBA," Williamson said. "I didn't have a favorite team growing up. I'm doing what I love to do: just playing basketball."

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson is one of several big choices the Pelicans appear to be making ahead of the next season. Saturday night, news broke that six-time All Star Anthony Davis, the star of the Pelicans team, would be traded to the L.A. Lakers

As part of that deal, three of the Lakers' future first-round picks will go to the Pelicans. Even though the trade won't be official until July 6, when the new NBA league year starts, the Lakers will effectively use their fourth pick of the first round to select a player the Pelicans want — eventually sending that player to New Orleans.

But exactly who will be picked won't be known until Thursday night.

"I don't know if I'm going to cry, I don't know if I'll have a giant smile on my face," Williamson said. "I guess we'll see tomorrow."