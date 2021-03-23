Zurich Classic returns in 2021: Here's how they made it happen

The Zurich Classic will be played April 22 through April 25.

NEW ORLEANS — The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is teed up and ready to go.

“We’re very excited to be able to make the announcement that we’re having the event again this year,” Tournament Director and Fore!Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy said. “We have spent so much time planning and trying to do all we can to make this a safe and responsible event.”

Like so many other major events last year, the golf tournament was cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the event is back with up to 10,000 spectators allowed each day at the TPC of Louisiana in Avondale.

Worthy says that’s about 25 percent of capacity on a good day at the event.

“With the kind of crowds that we would normally get, this is a much-reduced version of that,” Worthy said. “We’re very comfortable that people will be able to spread out and still see all the golf they want to see without being too close to their neighbor.”

The tournament’s safety plan was just approved by Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.

“We put the right mechanisms in to where I don’t think they’ll put people in harm’s way in the way they’re going to manage this will certain create the needed and fun event that we’ve all been expecting,” Browning said.

If you consider there are more than 250 acres at the TPC, 10,000 spectator limit is less than the maximum the state now allows for an outdoor event.

“In an outdoor venue, what we’re measuring is basically one person for every 45 square feet, so that gives you the area you need or your capacity,” Browning said.

Worthy says they know the players that will attract the largest crowds.

“Those groups have police,” Worthy said. “They have security guards. We have course marshals. So, all of those groups will be able to help disperse crowds and make sure that the mask mandate is being followed and that they’re not bunching up too much.”

All of the proceeds from the tournament go to children’s charities through the Fore!Kids Foundation.