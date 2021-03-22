Crowds! Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed as PGA Tour returns to Louisiana next month

It may well be the first heavily-attended event since the pandemic shut things down shortly after Mardi Gras 2020.

After a year's absence, the PGA golf tour will return to New Orleans next month with up to 10,000 fans per day allowed in attendance.

The Zurich Classic, the tour's only team-play event, will take place April 22-25 at the TPC course in Avondale it was announced Monday.

“Our event has been approved by the State of Louisiana and Jefferson Parish to be in conformance with he standards of the State’s OpenSafely guidelines,” said Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, which produces the Zurich Classic.

“After countless hours of internal planning and numerous meetings with local and state authorities, we have devised a plan to allow as many as 10,000 fans to spread responsibly across our 250-acre course with the highest priority given to the safety of spectators, volunteers, staff, and of course players,” he added.

The new Best of the Zurich Classic Pass is available to anyone. The ticket will afford access to four different exclusive food and beverage venues spread across the TPC of Louisiana course.

For safety reasons, there will be a limited number of Best of the Zurich Classic Passes sold, and each venue will have capacity limitations. Each venue will offer shaded open-air seating and dishes from some of New Orleans most famous restaurants, plus an open bar.