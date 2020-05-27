SpaceX, NASA watching storms that could scrub rocket launch

Wednesday afternoon's planned manned flight, a first for a private company, will also be the first of Americans from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX and NASA officials are watching the weather closely Wednesday leading up to the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station.

Wednesday afternoon's planned manned flight, a first for a private company, will also be the first of Americans from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

Thunderstorms remain a concern, both at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and along the Dragon's path to orbit. SpaceX has a split second to launch the Falcon rocket, at 4:33 p.m. EDT. (3:30 p.m. Central Time).

Every little thing has to go right when you're launching a rocket into space, and this includes the weather.

Tropical Storm Bertha formed this morning off the Southeast U.S. coast, and it has already moved inland near Charleston, SC. Outer rain bands from Bertha and a weak trough of low pressure across northern Florida will bring plenty of clouds and a 60-80% chance for scattered thunderstorms to the launch site in Cape Canaveral, FL this afternoon. There will also be a southeast breeze at 5-15 mph. This is not great weather for a launch.

The concern with this forecast is the chance for rain/storms and thick/dense cloud coverage during the flight.

You may ask, can they just delay the launch until the rain passes later today? Unfortunately, no you cannot.

Launches are carefully planned around a specific window of time in the Earth's orbit, the rotation of Earth and where the International Space Station is located as it orbits Earth. Since this can be timed in advance, scientists are able to pinpoint the specific launch time. If you miss that specific time, you have to cancel the launch and reschedule for the next available launch window. In this case, it will be on Saturday or on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday looks better. A sea breeze will move inland and possibly clear the sky at the launch site each day. However, there could still be some cloud cover. That could be a concern as the rocket visibility will be reduced as it flies through the clouds.

Riding aboard the brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule for the historic test flight will be veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.

Despite the pandemic, cars and RVs lined roads hours before liftoff.

