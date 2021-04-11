$9 million in logging grants up for grabs in Louisiana

only 10% of the money available has been applied for, leaving $9 million still up for grabs for those in the logging industry.

LOUISIANA, USA — There’s free money for people in the logging business in Louisiana. The state treasury department says loggers can receive a $25,000 grant. It’s part of the main stream recovery program that was passed by the state legislature to help industries during the pandemic.

Right now, only 10% of the money available has been applied for, leaving $9 million still up for grabs for those in the logging industry. This is a first-come, first-serve grant program.

House bill 642 created the Louisiana loggers relief program to issue a total of $10 million in grants for timber harvesting and timber-hauling businesses.

Dr. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, says he applauds legislators for realizing the role that loggers play in supplying essential products to the state into the country. He says there are a few specific parameters to apply.

“They had to be physically in Louisiana on or before March 1 of 2020, had 50 or fewer employees, and their relax returns show at least a 10% drop in gross revenue in 2020 compared to 2019,” Dr. Strain explained. “You have to be in good standing with the Secretary of State and fundamentally that you did not get any other assistance from other federal grants. In other words, they can’t be duplicative.”

Dr. Strain says business owners can expect to get their grant money as soon as 30 to 60 days after they apply and have been approved.

For more information on the program and to sign up, click here.

