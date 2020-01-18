JACKSON, Miss — Low-interest disaster loans are available for small Mississippi businesses hurt by toxic bacteria that closed every mainland beach in the state during the summer.

Gov. Tate Reeves says the federal Small Business Administration can make the loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations.

The federal agency says that in addition to coastal Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties in Mississippi, the declaration covers adjacent counties in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

Mississippi beaches were closed because of cyanobacteria, which often are called blue-green algae. They can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting.

