Giving plants life after freezing temperatures

NEW ORLEANS - Your plants may have lost that green hue after those frigid temperatures a few weeks back. However, they may not be a total loss. Here are some things you can do to see if they can be brought back to life.

The freezing temperatures that blanketed the area a few weeks ago gave plants a beating.

"The biggest thing that damages plants in freezing temperatures is the water inside the plant will freeze and crystallize and that'll rupture the cells and cause damage," said Wayne Soniat with The Plant Gallery.

That damage is easy to spot: visually the color will be different and the plant or leaves may appear droopy.

"You may see some splitting bark, some soggy or wet-looking stems or leaves," Soniat said. "Think of it as putting lettuce in the freezer and taking it out to thaw and then you see how mushy and how much of a mess that can be."

Soniat is the Garden Center Manager at The Plant Gallery. He said the damage may be done in some cases, but not all.

"The good news is there are a lot of plants out there that will retain their life in the event of freezing weather," he said.

So if you're wondering whether or not your plants have another shot, there are a few things you can do. First, for trees, shrubs, and other plants, scratch the bark or stem (preferably closer to the roots).

"If it looks green and healthy, then you'll have a great plant and it should grow back in the spring," he said.

Any other color and it most likely is a goner. Also, look to see if the whole plant is brown, because if there's any new growth it may not be a total loss. However, the best thing Soniat says you can do right now, is have patience.

"Clean them up, cut off any dead branches you know are done for and keep that main plant," he said. "And then in the spring if it grows back you're in business."

And as you wait, don't forget to fertilize the plant, water it and offer it plenty of sunlight.