Environment

Jurisdictional question revived in suits over coastal loss

Thursday’s ruling in New Orleans gave the oil companies what they wanted in at least some of the 42 pending lawsuits.
Credit: WWL-TV
According to some estimates, Louisiana loses a football-field-sized piece of land every 100 minutes to coastal erosion.

NEW ORLEANS — The question of whether lawsuits blaming oil companies for loss of Louisiana coastal wetlands will be tried in state courts or federal courts has been revived by a federal appeals panel. 

Thursday’s ruling in New Orleans gave the oil companies what they wanted in at least some of the 42 pending lawsuits — another chance to argue that the cases belong in federal court. 

But a lead attorney in the lawsuits pitting six parishes against oil companies says the decision effectively means approximately 15 of the cases will still face trials in state courts; and the remainder still could wind up in state courts after further review by federal judges.

