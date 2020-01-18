BATON ROUGE, La. — Four coastal Louisiana tribes and one in Alaska that say the U.S. government has violated their human rights by failing to take action on climate change have submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations in Switzerland.

The Advocate reports the complaint was filed Wednesday. One tribal chief says they're faced with losing their homeland in 20 years.

She says that also means a loss of culture and identity. Some areas where the tribes historically lived are already under water.

The tribes say intervention by the United Nations is necessary because the federal and state governments have not done enough.

