Environment

Lt Gov: Louisiana's littering unacceptable, disgusts him

Gov. John Bel Edwards told the group that the state's litter problem may be the worst it's been in his life.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of Louisiana’s new task force to fight a persistent litter problem says he saw a mattress, rolls of shrink-wrap and cans along the highway as he drove to the group’s first meeting. 

He said he was disgusted. The task force met Tuesday in Baton Rouge. 

Gov. John Bel Edwards told the group that the state's litter problem may be the worst it's been in his life.

