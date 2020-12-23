Precautionary boil water advisory for St. Tammany Parish

According to the Department of Environmental Services a contractor hit an 8 inch water main near the Black River Bridge causing the system to lose pressure.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been put into place for St. Tammany Parish for the areas of Autumn Creek, Black River Estates, Black River Forest, Claiborne Oaks, Fleur De Lorraine, Sierra Ridge and Spring Haven Subdivisions.

According to the Department of Environmental Services a contractor hit an 8 inch water main near the Black River Bridge causing the system to lose pressure.

Louisiana Department of Health said as a caution, the residents in the effected area are recommended to disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation.

To disinfect the water, boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Tammany Utilities will rescind the advisory once water samples taken from the system comes back as safe and after the Louisiana Department of Health and Office of Public Health says it is safe to do so.

Residents will be notified when the advisory is over through automated phone call and notices on the Parish Government’s web and social media sites.