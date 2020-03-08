Group trying to rally support for Louisiana science museum

KATC-TV reports that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced layoffs at the museum in May.

LAFAYETTE, La. — A group of Louisiana residents are trying to drum up support for reopening the Lafayette Science Museum.

The mayor says the city can’t afford to keep the museum up and running. Renee Sonnier and Blake Lagneaux are among those hoping to bring attention to the museum now that it’s on the chopping block.

KATC-TV reports that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced layoffs at the museum in May.

Lagneaux started the “Save Our Museum” Facebook page to strategize, keep people informed and share the museum’s history. The group is asking people to call their local council members and urge support for the science museum.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.