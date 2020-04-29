NEW ORLEANS — A massive asteroid will pass close to our planet Wednesday morning.

It gets closest to us just before 5 a.m. CT. But don't worry - there is no chance of a collision, since it will still be a safe four million miles away. That's about 16 times as far as the moon.

Astronomers in laboratories have been watching it for weeks, because the asteroid is more than a mile wide and is the biggest to get close to Earth this year.

The rocky object is known as Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2. NASA categorized the asteroid as "potentially hazardous." But that term refers to any near-Earth object bigger than 500 feet that passes within 19 times the distance to the moon.

This rocky asteroid is roughly round-shaped, although asteroids can have jagged or irregular shapes. They range in size from hundreds of miles in diameter to the size of a pebble.

So how can you see it?

It will come closest to Earth at 4:56 a.m. CT, but you'll need a telescope. It is not bright enough to see without one.

If you want to try with a telescope, make sure it has at least a 6-inch mirror. Point it south near the constellation Hydra around 4:40 a.m., and watch for a bright spot that moves slowly across the sky for 10-15 minutes.

If you don't have a telescope, you can watch it in real time on Virtual Telescope's Youtube.

The next time this asteroid gets near us is in 2079, and that pass will be even closer - but still about one million miles away.

This asteroid takes 3 years and 8 months to orbit the sun. It was discovered in 1998.

