NASA, SpaceX aim for Pensacola for Crew Dragon splashdown

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are "GO" for a return to Earth on Sunday, pending developments of Tropical Storm Isaias.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Two history-making astronauts are gearing up to return to Earth this weekend.

But NASA and SpaceX are keeping a close eye on weather developments around Florida, specifically regarding Tropical Storm Isaias as it nears the state.

While there is still some uncertainty with this storm, the forecast cone does take it near Florida, specifically along the east coast. As of the latest advisory, there are hurricane warnings along the east coast of Florida.

NASA said undocking of Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is targeting 7:34 p.m. Saturday with a splashdown around 2:42 p.m. Sunday.

Pensacola is being targeted as the primary return location for Crew Dragon.

BREAKING: @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting Pensacola as the primary return location for Crew Dragon w/ @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken from the @Space_Station. We are targeting undocking at 7:34 p.m. EDT today. Read more: https://t.co/Xdh8iIpLxz pic.twitter.com/9p5TRMevAH — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) August 1, 2020

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley talked about their upcoming return home from the International Space Station during a live news conference on Friday.

"We're carefully looking at the weather; getting ready for the undocking, deorbit and landing," NASA Commerical Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said during a briefing Wednesday.

Stich said these are the main things teams are monitoring when it comes to weather: wind speed, wave height, rain, lightning and visibility.

🍃 Wind speed

🌊 Wave height

🌧️ Rain

⚡ Lightning

👀 Visibility



Steve Stich, @Commercial_Crew Program Manager, discusses possible weather constraints we are monitoring for as we prepare for the #LaunchAmerica crew to return to Earth on August 2: pic.twitter.com/XaaozeQgWd — NASA (@NASA) July 29, 2020

If weather -- or anything else -- prevents a splashdown this weekend, NASA said undocking would be moved to Monday.

"This is a test flight," Stich said. "We're going to take out time to come home. We have plenty of opportunities in August."

SpaceX Crew Mission Management Director Benji Reed said the SpaceX and NASA teams are giving the return trip the same attention as with a launch.

"Bringing a spaceship home...it's a big deal," Reed said. "That sacred honor...making sure we bring Bob and Doug home to their families."

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said all teams remain "GO for return" following the flight readiness review, which was done Wednesday.

"Entry, descent and landing are ahead of us," Bridenstine said. "We can't wait to get Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back to Earth."

With Behnken and Doug's return just days away, there's another history-making moment coming with their splashdown in either the Atlantic Ocean of Gulf of Mexico.

When the two astronauts return, it will be the first time in 45 years that the world has watched an ocean landing of a spacecraft. The last time was on July 21, 1975, when the crew of the Apollo-Soyuz mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off Hawaii.

