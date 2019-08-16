NEW ORLEANS — NASA's top official says the rocket expected to power the next mission to the moon is about 90 percent complete.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke during a visit Thursday to a facility in New Orleans where the core stage is being built.
The 212-foot-tall core stage is made up of two liquid propellant tanks and four RS-25 engines.
In the months to come, the engine section will be attached to the rest of the core section. If all goes well, it will power the Artemis 1 test flight in 2020.
Plans call for the rocket to carry a crewless Orion capsule in a double loop around the moon during 25½ days in flight.
Future missions are expected to carry U.S. astronauts, including the first female astronaut to land on the moon.
Can't see the video? Click here.
---
More stories on WWLTV.com
- VERIFY: 50 years after the moon landing new conspiracies are still popping up
- Trump marks Apollo 11 anniversary by meeting its astronauts
- Nixon's phone call to the moon caught the Apollo 11 astronauts off guard
---
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.