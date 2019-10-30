NEW ORLEANS — "The smartphone changed the game, not only for adults, but for kids too. It helps you stay connected to them if there's trouble. You can check on them when they're away from you, but let's be honest, that's probably not why teenagers spend an average of 7.5 hours a day in front of a screen. A new study by the Common Sense Census found the biggest draw is: the online video."

Interestingly, there's an online video highlighting the study's findings. One major finding has to do with the percentage of children watching online videos daily. That’s doubled since 2015, with 69% of teenagers and 56% among kids 8-to-12 years old. Online videos are more than likely part of the average 7.5 hours teens spend on screens every day.

Michelle Moore, a clinical psychologist with LSU Health School of Medicine, says 7.5 hours a day is too much for teens…and adults for that matter.

"When you think about the amount of time you would spend at work or at school, the amount of time you need sleeping, and then add the amount of time you're spending on a phone or device, those times don't seem to add up," Moore said.

Moore says what your kids are watching on their screens is just as important as how much they're on those screens.

"Sometimes it can increase mental health symptoms, you'll get more symptoms of depression, and more symptoms of anxiety and even social anxiety if it becomes uncomfortable to actually sit down face to face and talk to people," Moore said.

We met Diamond and her family outside the library near City Hall. Diamond just turned 4. The study found by the time she's 8, she'll likely be among the 20% of American kids with her own smartphone. Her dad says it’s a strange sign of the times.

"We used to build stuff, we used to make stuff, create stuff, use our imagination, but now, it's just like phone, phone, phone," Dale Smith said.

Diamond’s mom says smartphones can be useful, but potentially dangerous considering online criminals.

"Certain apps, I don't allow my kids to have on their phones, because I worry about who is trying to reach them,” Porscha Johnson said.

Diamond is coming up in what the study calls a technology saturated society. If it's saturated now, it makes you wonder what it all looks like when Diamond is not so little. Health experts urge parents to use apps and programs to monitor what their children are doing and watching online. Rhey also suggests making a "phone free times" for the family, leaving smartphones and devices out of places like the kitchen and bedroom.