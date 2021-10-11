Software development firm heading to Louisiana capital city

The jobs with Rural Sourcing will reportedly have average salaries of $75,000 plus benefits.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A new software development center is locating in downtown Baton Rouge and is creating 150 new direct jobs for Louisiana’s capital city.

The jobs with Rural Sourcing will reportedly have average salaries of $75,000 plus benefits.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and company CEO Monty Hamilton announced the plans Wednesday.

Atlanta-based Rural Sourcing provides information technology services to customers. The governor’s office said the jobs at the company’s Baton Rouge center will involve website development.

The state will provide Rural Sourcing with workforce development assistance and tax incentives from its digital media and software development program.

