1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash flips car on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and five other people were hospitalized when their car was overturned on Interstate 10 during a crash Thursday night.

Around 11:17 p.m., NOPD officers say an SUV headed westbound near the West End Boulevard rear-ended another SUV, sending the second car into the guardrail.

That second car overturned, killing one occupant and injuring five people. It's unclear if the five injured were all occupants of the overturned vehicle or if the passenger in the first SUV was injured.

All westbound lanes of I-10 were shut down while traffic investigators surveyed the scene, but the freeway opened to traffic again in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two of the people involved in the crash remained at the scene while the remaining five were taken to the hospital for various injuries. The driver of the SUV believed to be responsible for the crash was taken for impairment testing by NOPD.

The name of the victim killed in the crash was not released Friday morning, pending notification of her next of kin.

