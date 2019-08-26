Police found the burned remains of one person after extinguishing a massive fire that spread through multiple semi-trucks on I-10 Westbound on the Basin Bridge.

According to our partners at WBRZ, the body was found inside one of the half-dozen cars that crashed and caught fire. Several other people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals by ambulance and helicopters.

One of those vehicles was an 18-wheeler hauling highly-flammable marine pollutant. A HAZMAT crew was called onto the scene and spent nearly four hours extinguishing the blaze.

The crash closed a large stretch of I-10 from LA415 in Baton Rouge to I-49 in Lafayette.

