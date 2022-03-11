18-wheeler collides with train in St. Bernard

Vehicles were originally detoured to Judge Perez Drive but the roads have been reopened.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident involving a Norfolk Southern Railroad train and 18-wheeler in Arabi Friday.

According to deputies, the crash happened at the corner of St. Claude Ave. shutting down the highway traffic in both directions.

Vehicles were originally detoured to Judge Perez Drive but the roads have been reopened.

The cause of the accident is not known as of now but there were no injuries reported.

