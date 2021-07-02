2 good Samaritans killed by passing car while trying to help stranded driver on Westbank Expressway

It is unclear how many people were hit by the truck in the crash, but police said it caused "severe injuries."

HARVEY, La. — Two good Samaritans trying to help a stranded motorist on the Westbank Expressway Saturday night were struck and killed by a passing car in Harvey, police say.

Around 9:40 p.m., a car became disabled on the expressway near the intersection of MacArthur Avenue for some reason, according to Louisiana State Police.

Several passing drivers stopped to help the stranded vehicle, getting out of their own cars and onto the road.

Police say a Ford Expedition truck headed eastbound then struck the pedestrians in the roadway. Ruby Roman, 53, and another person who has not been identified pending notification of their next of kin were killed in the crash. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do not believe the truck's driver was impaired at the time of the crash, but took a standard toxicology sample from them for further analysis.

The cause of the fatal crash is still under investigation, LSP officials said.

