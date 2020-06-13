x
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Louisiana

MAUREPAS, La. — Two people are dead after one of them drove the wrong way on a Louisiana highway. 

The Advocate reports the accident happened after 10 p.m. Thursday on Louisiana Highway 22 near Louisiana Highway 16 in Maurepas. Louisiana.

State Police said 50-year-old Loyd Fletcher, of Maurepas, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Louisiana 22 while 53-year-old Tina Lanoux, of Gonzales, was headed west when Fletcher hit her car head-on. 

Lanoux died at the scene. Fletcher was transported to a hospital, where he later died. 

