2 killed in wrong-way crash in Louisiana

MAUREPAS, La. — Two people are dead after one of them drove the wrong way on a Louisiana highway.
The Advocate reports the accident happened after 10 p.m. Thursday on Louisiana Highway 22 near Louisiana Highway 16 in Maurepas. Louisiana.
State Police said 50-year-old Loyd Fletcher, of Maurepas, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Louisiana 22 while 53-year-old Tina Lanoux, of Gonzales, was headed west when Fletcher hit her car head-on.
Lanoux died at the scene. Fletcher was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
